2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:28, September 11, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows exhibits displayed during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor views exhibits at the booth of Iran during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

A staff member introduces a construction model during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows exhibits displayed during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit a booth of Pop Mart during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

A staff member introduces refrigerator magnets during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors take photos during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor takes photos at a booth of Pop Mart during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

People visit a booth of JD.com during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

People attend the opening ceremony of the pavilion of Australia, the guest country of honor, during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Visitors view exhibits at the booth of Iran during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

People visit the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

People visit a booth of Pop Mart during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visitors try laser shooting during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor tastes whisky during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit a booth of Pop Mart during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor takes photos of a robot during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Zhang Xinjing)

An exhibitor (L) experiences traditional Chinese medicine consultation during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Sui Shangjun)

Visitors view exhibits at the booth of Anhui Province during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visitors take photos of a boxing robot during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Ding He)

People visit the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visitors try a pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft at the booth of Anhui Province during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

People visit a booth of Pop Mart during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows a view of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows the mascot of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Visitors experience VR skiing during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

People take photos of the pavilion of Australia during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

Journalists report at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Volunteers gives instructions to a visitor during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows a view of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Students try electronic ink screens during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows a view of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows a view of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor plays football with a robot during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Ding He)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows a view of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows a view of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows a view of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

Staff members take photos with a sign of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows an entrance of a venue of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

People walk past a mark of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

Exhibitors take photos with a sign of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services." (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)