Global Trade in Services Summit of 2025 CIFTIS held in Beijing
The Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
The Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
The Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
The Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
The Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
The Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
