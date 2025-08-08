2025 CIFTIS opens for media registration

Xinhua) 16:05, August 08, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Media registration for the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is open from Friday to Aug. 20.

Journalists can register online at the official website www.ciftis.org by clicking "Join the Fair" and then selecting "Media Registration." 2025 CIFTIS will be held from Sept. 10 to 14 in Beijing.

Since its inception in 2012, CIFTIS has brought together enterprises from around the world to share opportunities stemming from China's opening up and development of trade in services.

Last year's edition attracted over 450 Fortune 500 enterprises and companies taking the lead in their respective industries, as well as participants from 85 countries and international organizations.

