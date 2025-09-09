China's non-coercive economic approach benefits developing nations: former Namibian envoy

WINDHOEK, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Elia Kaiyamo, former Namibian ambassador to China, said that China's non-coercive economic approach has benefitted developing nations as new U.S. tariffs target some African countries.

In a recent interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the China-Namibia Investment and Trade Fair 2025 in the African country's capital, Windhoek, Kaiyamo, who served as ambassador from 2016 to 2025, shared his reflections on the future of bilateral ties.

Addressing a question about China's role in the global economy amid the U.S. tariff dispute, Kaiyamo emphasized Beijing's cooperative stance.

"China is doing well in terms of wanting to cooperate with us without pressing us on our economies," he said. "We are doing freewill and they are also reducing hurdles. As one of the so-called less developed countries, we are benefiting from our status."

Reviewing his achievements during his tenure in China, Kaiyamo pointed to grassroots diplomacy. "The most important part is the relationship between our two countries, people-to-people contact," he said, noting his efforts to raise awareness of Namibia across China and expand study opportunities for Namibian students.

Kaiyamo also underscored Namibia's political stability as a competitive advantage in attracting Chinese investors and tourists.

"Namibia has become a preferred destination for tourism... as I said in my speech, we stand out from our peers," Kaiyamo said. "Namibia has everything that Chinese businesses require. Namibia is at the forefront in making sure that the rule of law is implemented. And that makes a difference -- peace and stability in the country."

The China-Namibia Investment and Trade Fair 2025, launched on Thursday as the two countries marked 35 years of diplomatic and economic cooperation, showcases opportunities in mining, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, and services, while fostering direct business linkages and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

