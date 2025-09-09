China's innovation powering global progress, says BSH CEO

Xinhua) 08:57, September 09, 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is no longer just a market to sell to, but also a powerful engine for global innovation, said Matthias Metz, CEO of Europe's leading home appliance manufacturer BSH Home Appliances Group, in an interview with Xinhua.

"For BSH, China is more than a single chapter in our global strategy; it is a co-author," Metz said at the five-day IFA Berlin, one of the world's largest trade fairs for consumer electronics and home appliances, which opened Friday.

Metz highlighted Chinese consumers' openness to technology and strong appetite for innovation as a driver "that push us to develop smarter, better products." "They are not just following global trends; they're helping to shape them," he said.

BSH, known for brands such as Siemens and Bosch, has been present in the Chinese market for more than 30 years, building a solid local footprint with advanced manufacturing facilities, a nationwide sales network, and strengthened R&D capabilities.

Consumer-focused innovation, Metz noted, is central to the company's success. "After so many years, we feel a bit Chinese ourselves," he said. Demand for high-quality, smart, and sustainable appliances in China, he added, is rising faster than ever, offering tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation.

That demand has inspired tailor-made products such as built-in water dispensers, compact dishwashers, and mini washing machines -- each designed to suit Chinese households. Beyond product adaptation, China is also shaping BSH's global innovation.

"Last year, we took a further step by establishing a global R&D center in the Chinese city of Nanjing," Metz said, adding that the decision reflects China's central role in shaping the future of home living.

With more than 10,000 employees in China -- about one-sixth of its global workforce -- BSH is expanding through investment in talent and ideas. "We're building globally relevant solutions with China, not just for China," Metz said.

Some of the company's globally relevant products, including washer-dryer combos and large-capacity refrigerators, are now being developed in China. "When we innovate for China, we often discover solutions that resonate far beyond its borders," Metz added.

China's unique combination of scale, speed, and digital maturity, he said, enables BSH to quickly test and refine products. "This environment allows BSH to rapidly develop useful, durable, and delightful products, while continuously improving efficiency, quality and sustainability year after year."

Looking ahead, Metz reaffirmed BSH's long-term commitment to China. "Our investment in China is not just about market share; it's about building for the future -- in China, for China, and for the world," he concluded.

