2025 Nanning International Elite Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition successfully concludes in Berlin, Kuala Lumpur, and Hanoi
The 2025 Nanning International Elite Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition successfully concluded its overseas rounds in Berlin, Germany; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Hanoi, Vietnam.
The competition, now in its eighth edition, was launched by relevant authorities in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Photo shows a contestant in the competition. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)
The preliminary rounds brought together high-quality projects from artificial intelligence (AI), next-generation electronic information, biomedicine, new energy, and new materials, among other priority development fields of Nanning.
Participants presented their projects through a roadshow format featuring an 8-minute pitch and a 7-minute Q&A section.
After nearly four hours of rigorous evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the judging panel selected the top-performing projects to advance to the next stage.
Shortlisted projects will join other outstanding entries from the preliminary rounds held in Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen, and other Chinese cities to compete in the grand final in Nanning.
The finalists will also be invited to matchmaking meetings and other activities to be held during the final competition.
