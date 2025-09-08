How smart chair manufacturing in east China county sits at heart of sustainability

Xinhua) 15:18, September 08, 2025

HANGZHOU, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- In Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, known as the country's "hometown of chairs," factories buzz with automated precision, crafting one in every three chairs made in China and half of those exported while quietly ushering in a greener, smarter industrial revolution.

At Anji Wanbao Intelligent Home Technology Co., Ltd., machinery dominates the production floor, as robotic arms carry out precision testing, automated packaging lines whirl tirelessly, and a smart, integrated warehouse manages inventory with minimal human intervention.

"Machines are the stars of our workshops," said Li Weibing, deputy general manager. "Since introducing smart systems, our efficiency in warehousing has increased fivefold, and automated processes have tripled the speed of packing and other tasks."

But speed isn't the only priority for the company. Sustainability is woven into the entire production chain, from material sourcing to energy use. The company has strictly adopted Environmental Impact Assessment and promotes a low-carbon ethos among its workforce.

"We've embedded green principles not only in our processes but also in our people's mindset," Li added.

With an annual R&D investment of nearly 30 million yuan (about 4.22 million U.S. dollars), Wanbao focuses on innovation in design and functionality. One of its gaming chairs became a global hit, generating over 20 million U.S. dollars in sales and ranking among the top sellers in the U.S. and European markets.

Lyu Xiang, director of the company's business division, said, "We continuously refine both aesthetics and performance to meet the demands of international consumers."

Anji's chair-making history dates back more than four decades, when the county produced China's first five-wheel swivel chair. However, rapid and at times reckless industrial expansion in the late 20th century led to environmental degradation and market saturation. The industry fell to a low point before pivoting toward green, intelligent manufacturing.

Today, Anji serves as a model of industrial transformation. It has achieved full digitalization among its major manufacturers and was designated a pilot unit for "eco-design in industrial applications" by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in 2023.

In the "green home industrial park" -- home to more than 180 green furniture companies -- the entire ecosystem, from R&D to production, thrives on collaboration and sustainability.

According to official data, the local green home industry includes over 1,700 enterprises, with total output value reaching 39.11 billion yuan in 2024, a 7.7 percent year-on-year increase. Chair manufacturing alone accounted for 31.19 billion yuan. Exports of home furnishings were even more striking, reaching 22.37 billion yuan, or 62.5 percent of the county's total export value.

"Anji's strength lies in its industrial cluster," said Wang Dongqing, project manager at the industrial park's exhibition center. "Companies here benefit from a complete upstream and downstream supply chain, reinforcing Anji's 'green home' brand worldwide."

Emphasizing the importance of branding and sustainability, Lin Peng, secretary-general of the Anji cross-border trade association, said, "Companies must focus on digital transformation and sustainable development to bring high-quality products to the world."

