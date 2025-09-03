Sri Lanka seizes over 1,600 illegal firearms so far in 2025

Xinhua) 21:58, September 03, 2025

COLOMBO, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities have confiscated more than 1,600 illegal firearms so far this year, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, speaking at the 159th Police Day commemoration in Colombo, said officers have seized 1,612 firearms during ongoing crackdowns.

He also noted that 17 individuals involved in organized crime have been extradited to Sri Lanka from overseas in recent months.

According to Weerasooriya, police operations this year have also netted 1,416 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 946 kilograms of heroin, and 1,282 kilograms of cannabis, along with other narcotics.

