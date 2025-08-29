Home>>
China committed to joint efforts to build a community with shared future for humanity
(Xinhua) 13:08, August 29, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to working with countries around the world to strive for the goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Friday.
Ma made the remarks during a press conference on activities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
