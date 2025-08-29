East China airport opens lounge for furry travelers

Xinhua) 09:55, August 29, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2025 shows shower facilities for pets in a pet waiting lounge at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport/Handout via Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- A pet waiting lounge opened Thursday at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in east China's Zhejiang Province, part of the country's continuing efforts to improve pet travel services in response to the growing pet economy.

Covering 220 square meters, the lounge is equipped with an intelligent monitoring system that regulates temperature, humidity and air quality. It includes separate areas for cats and dogs, capable of accommodating 30 cats and 20 dogs.

Each pet is provided with a smart carrier that supports remote monitoring and voice interaction, enabling owners to check their pets' status in real time and comfort them if needed.

"With the robust growth of the pet economy, pet owners are demanding higher standards of safety, comfort and convenience for pet travel," said Wu Qirong, a staff member at the airport. "The lounge helps solve problems associated with traditional pet transportation, such as overcrowded cages, complicated procedures and insufficient care."

The airport also offers extended services for pet air travel, including ticket booking, dedicated pick-up and drop-off and quarantine arrangements.

According to an industry white paper, the value of China's urban pet (dog and cat) sector reached 300.2 billion yuan (about 42.24 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, up 7.5 percent year on year, with the pet population nationwide exceeding 120 million.

China's first airport pet lounge was launched in 2024 at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in the southern province of Guangdong.

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2025 shows an exterior view of a pet waiting lounge at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport/Handout via Xinhua)

A passenger arrives at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport with his pets in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 28, 2025. (Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)