China urges Philippines to stop inciting, hyping up bilateral maritime issues

August 28

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China calls upon the Philippines to cease hyping up the maritime issues between the two countries, and stop any infringement or provocation that might complicate the situation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing in response to the aggressive remarks made by officials from the Philippine government and military on the Ren'ai Jiao issue these days.

Noting that Ren'ai Jiao, as part of Nansha Qundao, is China's territory, Guo said the activities of Chinese ships in waters within China's jurisdiction are legitimate, lawful and beyond reproach.

Guo pointed out that by keeping its "warship" "grounded" at Ren'ai Jiao for decades, the Philippines has continuously infringed on China's sovereignty, and violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, especially Article 5 which says the parties should refrain from action of inhabiting on the uninhabited islands and reefs.

China has from the very beginning demanded that the Philippines tow away the vessel and restore Ren'ai Jiao's state of hosting no personnel or facilities, Guo added.

In recent years, in a humanitarian spirit, China has permitted the Philippines' resupply of necessities if it commits itself to not sending construction materials to the "warship" and informs China in advance, and after on-site verification is conducted. China reached provisional arrangement with the Philippines on that. This fully shows China's goodwill and sincerity to keep the situation at Ren'ai Jiao under control, Guo said.

But for quite some time, the Philippines' repeated infringement and provocation at sea have severely infringed on China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, disrupted peace and stability at sea, and undermined the political foundation between the two countries on properly handling maritime issues, Guo said.

China is firmly resolved to defend its territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

