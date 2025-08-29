China's activities in Ren'ai Jiao legitimate, lawful, beyond reproach: FM responds to Philippine official's resupply claim

Global Times) 08:29, August 29, 2025

The Philippine illegally grounded warship BRP Sierra Madre at Ren'ai Jiao. Photo: China Coast Guard

Ren'ai Jiao, as part of Nansha Qundao, is China's territory. The activities of Chinese ships in waters within China's jurisdiction are legitimate, lawful and beyond reproach, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

Guo made the remarks in response to claim of spokesperson of the Philippines' National Maritime Council that despite China's increased activities near Ren'ai Jiao, the Philippines will not stop delivering supplies. Also officials from the Philippine government and military have made assertive remarks on the Ren'ai Jiao in recent days, hyping up tensions.

Guo said that by keeping its "warship" "grounded" at Ren'ai Jiao for decades, the Philippines has continuously infringed on China's sovereignty, and violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, especially Article 5 which says the parties should refrain from action of inhabiting on the uninhabited islands and reefs.

China has from the very beginning demanded that the Philippines tow away the vessel and restore Ren'ai Jiao's state of hosting no personnel or facilities, said Guo.

According to Guo, in recent years, in a humanitarian spirit, China has permitted the Philippines' resupply of necessities if it commits itself to not sending construction materials to the "warship" and informs China in advance, and after on-site verification is conducted. China reached provisional arrangement with the Philippines on that. This fully shows China's goodwill and sincerity to keep the situation at Ren'ai Jiao under control.

Guo emphasized that the Philippines' repeated infringement and provocation at sea have severely infringed on China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, disrupted peace and stability at sea, and undermined the political foundation between the two countries on properly handling maritime issues.

Guo stated that China is firmly resolved to defend its territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests. "We call upon the Philippines to stop hyping up the maritime issues and stop any infringement or provocation that might complicate the situation," he said.

