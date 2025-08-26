Chinese car brands sponsor Israeli football Super League
JERUSALEM, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli Professional Football Leagues (IPFL) announced Monday that it has approved a sponsorship deal with Chinese crossover SUV brands Jaecoo and Omoda, manufactured by Chery Automobile.
Under the agreement, signed with Colmobil, the official importer of the models in Israel, both brands will serve as the official vehicles of the Israeli Super League.
The deal will see Jaecoo and Omoda play a central role in league activities, including fan experiences at matches as well as digital and social media campaigns.
Currently available in Israel are the Jaecoo 5 (gasoline and electric) and Jaecoo 7 (gasoline and hybrid). The Jaecoo 8, along with the Omoda 7 and Omoda 9, are expected to reach Israeli showrooms soon.
In the first seven months of 2025, the Jaecoo brand sold 9,516 units in Israel. Combined with its other models, Chery sold a total of 23,374 cars during the period, making it the country's top-selling automaker, according to the Israel Vehicle Importers Association.
