Palestinians mourn for victims killed by Israeli airstrike inside Al-Shifa Hospital

Xinhua) 11:44, June 21, 2025

Palestinians mourn for victims killed by an Israeli airstrike inside Al-Shifa Hospital in central Gaza City, on June 20, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

