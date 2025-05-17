Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks in N. Gaza surpasses 100: civil defense

Xinhua) 11:25, May 17, 2025

Palestinians inspect a site of an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, on May 15, 2025. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

GAZA, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in the northern Gaza Strip has surpassed 100 during the past 12 hours, the Civil Defense in Gaza said on Friday.

In a statement later in the day, the Gaza health authorities confirmed that at least 109 deaths and 216 injuries had been transferred to hospitals on Friday.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, said in a statement that it was "a difficult and bloody day for the northern Gaza Strip."

Palestinian medical sources told Xinhua that most of the victims were women and children.

Palestinians mourn over a victim after an Israeli airstrike in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)

Eyewitnesses and security sources reported that Israeli air and ground raids continued unabated since the early hours of the morning, targeting residential homes and shelters in Jabalia and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Some victims remain under the rubble where medical crews were unable to reach, they added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Friday that with the direction of intelligence, its troops are continuing their operational activity against the militant groups in the Gaza Strip, striking "over 150 terror targets" across the territory, including anti-tank missile posts, terrorist cells, military structures, and operational centers.

Palestinians inspect a site of an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, on May 15, 2025. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

On March 18, Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave. At least 2,985 Palestinians had been killed and 8,173 others injured since Israel renewed its intensive strikes, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 53,119, and injuries to 120,214, the Gaza-based health authorities said on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)