At 3,000 meters above sea level, a 'super power bank' rises
(People's Daily Online) 14:07, August 25, 2025
As a key project under China's 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan, the Qinghai Warang Pumped Storage Power Station, located in Guinan county, northwest China's Qinghai Province, with an installed capacity of 2.8 million kW and an energy storage capacity of 20 million kWh, will serve as a "super power bank" for the northwest power grid.
Today, let's follow the project's engineers as they climb to the 3,000-meter construction front line to uncover how this "hydropower giant" breaks through bottlenecks, safeguards the ecosystem, and reshapes the energy landscape.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hydro, wind, and solar power in synergy: Qinghai Warang Pumped Storage Power Station is 'fired up'!
- China building more pumped-storage power stations to meet rising demand
- China breaks ground on world's highest pumped-storage power station
- China's Xinjiang breaks ground on its largest pumped-storage power station
- China's Qinghai breaks ground on another pumped-storage power station
- China adds another pumped-storage power station in Qinghai
- China's highest geothermal power station produces over 500 mln kWh of electricity
- China's highest-altitude geothermal power station improves electricity generation capacity
- Chinese-built largest pumped storage power station in Israel in full swing
- Aerial view of Huanggou power station in China's Heilongjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.