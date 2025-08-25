At 3,000 meters above sea level, a 'super power bank' rises

August 25, 2025

As a key project under China's 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan, the Qinghai Warang Pumped Storage Power Station, located in Guinan county, northwest China's Qinghai Province, with an installed capacity of 2.8 million kW and an energy storage capacity of 20 million kWh, will serve as a "super power bank" for the northwest power grid.

Today, let's follow the project's engineers as they climb to the 3,000-meter construction front line to uncover how this "hydropower giant" breaks through bottlenecks, safeguards the ecosystem, and reshapes the energy landscape.

