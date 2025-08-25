Hydro, wind, and solar power in synergy: Qinghai Warang Pumped Storage Power Station is 'fired up'!

People's Daily Online) 13:59, August 25, 2025

The vast lands of northwest China's Qinghai Province have never lacked wind or sunlight, making the province the one with the highest proportion of new energy in China. However, despite its abundance, the region still faces energy challenges such as wasted solar and wind power and reliance on the weather for electricity.

Fortunately, in addition to wind and sunlight, there is also the abundant and stable water source of the Yellow River. If a pumped-storage power station is built here, wind, solar, and hydropower can develop in synergy, solving all these problems at once. Thus, a team of climbers set out through the Yellow River Canyon, paving the way for the construction of China's largest single-phase pumped storage power station, now rising in Qinghai's Guinan county.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)