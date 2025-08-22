China's rural e-commerce sector sees growth, diversification in January-July

Xinhua) 09:50, August 22, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Rural e-commerce in China demonstrated progress towards high-quality development in the first seven months of 2025, with online sales of agricultural products showing a notable increase, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Thursday.

Online sales of agricultural products in the January to July period went up 7.4 percent compared with the same period last year, said spokesperson He Yongqian. She also noted that per capita disposable income of rural residents rose 6.2 percent in the first half of 2025.

In terms of rural consumption, e-commerce has stimulated a more diverse supply of goods and services -- enabling farmers to access high-quality and affordable products, she said.

She further stated that rural online retail sales had expanded 6.4 percent year on year during the January-July period.

The ministry will intensify efforts to boost rural e-commerce and support rural consumption, as well as increase farmers' incomes, the spokesperson added.

