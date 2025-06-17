Kazakh students learn e-commerce in Xinjiang

09:38, June 17, 2025 By Cui Jia in Horgos, Xinjiang ( China Daily

Kazakhstan students learn livestreaming from Chinese teacher Sulubay Nuryahep (right) in Horgos, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on April 26. ZOU HONG/CHINA DAILY

Togzhan Kanatkyzy, a student from Kazakhstan, has been learning how to better present and introduce products via livestreaming on a social media platform in Horgos, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. She said she really enjoyed seeing people show interest in the products she has been promoting.

"As e-commerce will play an increasingly important role in economic relations between China and Kazakhstan, it's essential to gain insight into how it works," Kanatkyzy said.

The 18-year-old is among the first group of 30 students visiting Xinjiang from the International Kazakh-Chinese Language College in Almaty, Kazakhstan. They are participating in a three-month training program to learn about e-commerce and improve their Chinese language skills at the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center in Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture.

Covering 5.6 square kilometers — with 3.43 sq km in the Chinese section and 2.17 sq km in the Kazakh section — the border cooperation center officially began operations in April 2012. It's the first cross-border cooperation zone established between China and other countries.

Since the training program started on April 8, Kanatkyzy has learned to advertise products sold on a cross-border e-commerce platform established by the Xinjiang Tongjianggongchuang International Trade Co mainly targeting Central Asian markets in Kazakh and Russian languages.

"I find that people who follow my livestreaming sessions are most interested in beauty products and kitchen wares. In fact, all kinds of Chinese products are very popular in Kazakhstan," Kanatkyzy said. "Also, besides learning about Chinese products, social media and e-commerce platforms have become new ways for Kazakh people, especially young people, to learn more about China, which is our good neighbor."

Kazakhstan's e-commerce industry has seen rapid growth in recent years. According to the country's Ministry of Trade and Integration, online transactions from January to November 2024 totaled over $6 billion, accounting for 14.5 percent of total retail trade.

Guo Zhigui, manager of the company, said the development of the e-commerce market in Kazakhstan has just started to pick up and will continue to expand, so Chinese companies need young talent like Kanatkyzy who understands the culture of both nations.

"Besides offering courses on e-commerce and Chinese, the company also designed courses to help students gain insights on Chinese traditions and culture. And at the same time, we can also learn about the Kazakh culture from them," Guo said.

He added that the company plans to set up a warehouse and build a team of livestreamers in Almaty.

"Of course, trainees like Kanatkyzy will then be our top choices for new employees," he said.

Meanwhile, Zhenis Zheksembaev has been undergoing training at Yiwu international business trade mall at the cooperation center. On a recent day, his homework was to make short videos to advertise hardware sold by a Chinese wholesaler at the mall.

"There are a lot of Kazakh people doing business in China, which has so many opportunities," the 18-year-old said. "Meanwhile, you can see an increasing number of Chinese people and companies in Kazakhstan in recent years. I really want to find a job at a Chinese company in the future."

Sulubay Nuryahep from Ili of Xinjiang, who is in charge of the mall's e-commerce platform and the training program, said he is impressed with the young trainees' creativity.

"Their works are very creative and have exceeded our expectations. And at the same time, we've learned more about the mindset of the people from Kazakhstan and the country's laws and policies, so in fact, we've learned a lot from them," said Sulubay, a member of the Kazak ethnic group.

Sulubay said as the training program has been normalized, the mall will receive trainees from the college every year, and he is looking forward to it.

"I believe the young talent from Kazakhstan can bring businesses and people from the two countries closer. And I would offer job opportunities to all of them if I could," he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)