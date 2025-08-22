Popularity of China's quality products cannot be changed by tariff, trade wars: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:10, August 22, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's quality products are popular around the world and its diversified and stable market is favored by many, which is not something that could be changed by tariff or trade wars, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks when answering a query concerning China's foreign trade. According to the economic data China released for July, import and export of goods hit a new high this year.

Mao said that despite the complex and volatile external environment, China's foreign trade has continued to perform well, which reflects the strong resilience of China's economy and booming global demand for Chinese products.

"This is the combined result of China's effort to expand high-standard opening up, promote high-quality development, and improve and upgrade industries," the spokesperson said.

Mao said facts have proven that international trade based on comparative advantages enables common development and benefits all parties, adding that China will continue to share its development opportunities with other countries through open cooperation for win-win results.

