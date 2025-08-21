China to build maritime community with shared future in South China Sea with regional countries: report

Xinhua) 16:11, August 21, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with regional countries to build a maritime community with a shared future in the South China Sea, according to a think tank report issued early this June.

The report, titled "Making the South China Sea a Sea of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation: China's Actions," was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

China and the coastal nations not only share immediate interests in peace and development and common aspirations for a better future, but also draw strength from their shared historical civilization, the report notes.

The report calls on regional countries to recognize the importance of building a maritime community with a shared future and transform the South China Sea into a true sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation through dialogue, economic integration, and multilateral engagement.

Coastal countries should enhance strategic communication and support each other on core interests and major concerns, so as to reinforce shared commitment to regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity, the report stresses.

This report is part of a series of three reports on the South China Sea issue released by Xinhua Institute.

The other two reports released on Thursday are titled "Incitement, Threats, and Lies -- The Truth about External Forces Interfering in the South China Sea Issue," and "Historical and Legal Basis of China's Territorial Sovereignty and Maritime Rights in the South China Sea."

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)