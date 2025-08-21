Think tank reports expound on truths about South China Sea

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- A series of think tank reports released Thursday expound on the historical and legal basis of China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea, reveal the truth about external forces interfering in the South China Sea issue, and construe China's actions in building the South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation.

Titled "The Truths about the South China Sea," the series was published in both Chinese and English by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

The series consists of three reports, including two newly released reports of "Historical and Legal Basis of China's Territorial Sovereignty and Maritime Rights in the South China Sea" and "Incitement, Threats, and Lies -- The Truth about External Forces Interfering in the South China Sea Issue," and a June publication titled "Making the South China Sea a Sea of Peace, Friendship, and Cooperation: China's Actions."

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The reports stated that eight decades ago, as part of the post-war international order and global landscape, China resumed the exercise of sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao -- known in English as the South China Sea islands -- in accordance with international legal instruments such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation. China's sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao has been widely recognized by the international community.

According to the reports, in recent years, non-regional forces have launched "great power competition" targeting China in the so-called "Indo-Pacific region" and leveraged the South China Sea issue as a means to contain China, instigating relevant claimant states including the Philippines to provoke China and escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

The reports said the erroneous actions of the non-regional forces to smear and contain China reflect a self-projection of a modern Western strategic outlook, centered on the contest and maintenance of hegemony.

The reports called for seeing through the U.S.-led Western maneuvers of instigation, coercion and division over the South China Sea, maintaining regional peace and stability as well as achieving prosperity for all countries, and jointly making the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation, as the world faces increasing uncertainty and challenges.

A book compiling the reports, "Beneath the Waves -- The Truths about the South China Sea," was also published on Thursday.

Xinhua Institute, with policy research as its main focus, has in recent years carried out forward-looking, strategic and preparatory research concerning major domestic and global issues -- producing many influential research outcomes in the process.

