Teaser trailer for Chinese-developed game "Black Myth: Zhong Kui" released

Xinhua) 14:52, August 20, 2025

HANGZHOU, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Game Science, developer of the Chinese hit video game "Black Myth: Wukong," released the first CG teaser trailer for the second title in its Black Myth series, "Black Myth: Zhong Kui," on Wednesday.

The trailer debuted as the show-closing highlight of the Gamescom 2025 opening ceremony in Cologne, Germany.

Zhong Kui, the legendary demon-queller of Chinese folklore, steps into the spotlight as the protagonist of this single-player action RPG game. While the game remains in early development, with no gameplay footage shown, the teaser already promises fresh heroes, mechanics, visuals, technologies and narrative threads.

Continuing to develop the downloadable content (DLC) for the current Wukong game was an option, but the team's passion now lies in crafting an entirely new myth before Wukong returns "in a more complete and polished form," said Feng Ji, founder and CEO of Game Science.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)