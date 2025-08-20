Scenery along Mergel Gol River in China's Inner Mongolia
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the scenery along the Mergel Gol River in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the scenery along the Mergel Gol River in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
People ride horses near the Mergel Gol River in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the scenery along the Mergel Gol River in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the scenery along the Mergel Gol River in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the scenery along the Mergel Gol River in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the scenery along the Mergel Gol River in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
A tourist rests on the grass near the Mergel Gol River in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
