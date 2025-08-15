View of popular tourist destination Arxan in N China

Xinhua) 10:29, August 15, 2025

This stitched aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows the Tuofengling Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) at the Arxan national forest park in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Arxan, a city with less than 40,000 residents and a vegetation coverage of over 95 percent, sits at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains, also the intersection of four major grasslands in northern China. It is now an increasingly popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows a night view in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows the Tuofengling Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) at the Arxan national forest park in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on May 19, 2025 shows the lava landform and forest at the Arxan national forest park in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Children interact with a performer during a float parade on a square in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 27, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows the city view in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows the Halha River in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

A drone photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows a float parade on a street with a sightseeing vehicle in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows the main street in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

A girl poses for photos with a performer during a float parade on a square in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 27, 2025.

A drone photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows a train leaving the railway station of Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

