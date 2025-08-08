Home>>
European scholars and influencers witness eco progress in Inner Mongolia
By Yin Tao (People's Daily Online) 16:34, August 08, 2025
From Aug. 4 to 10, 2025, think tank scholars and social media influencers from nine European countries visited north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to take part in the Human Rights Action in China · 2025 Inner Mongolia Tour.
They gained firsthand insight into how local ecological conservation is integrated with cultural tourism development, while also experiencing horseback riding and equestrian performances in traditional Mongolian attire.
Click the video to discover how green growth is thriving on China's vast grasslands.
(Zhang Shuojing, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)
