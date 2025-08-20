Uzbek edition of "Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights" launched in Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 08:06, August 20, 2025

TASHKENT, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- A launch ceremony for the Uzbek-language edition of the book titled "Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights" was held Tuesday in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Jiang Jianguo, executive vice president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies; Akmal Saidov, director of the National Centre of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Human Rights; and Yu Jun, Chinese ambassador to Uzbekistan, attended the event and delivered speeches. Nearly 300 people participated in the event.

In his speech, Jiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and vice director of the Committee for Ethnic and Religious Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee, said the translation and publication of the book in Uzbekistan represents a dialogue and mutual learning on human rights between China and Uzbekistan.

It is hoped that the book will open a new window for the people of Uzbekistan to observe and understand human rights in China, and build a bridge of mutual understanding between the intellectual communities and peoples of the two countries, Jiang added.

Saidov said in his address that the launch marks an important event in the cooperation between Uzbekistan and China in the fields of cultural exchange and human rights protection.

Yu said the deepening of exchanges and cooperation in human rights between the two sides further enriches the China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era and the China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

At the launch event, guests from China and Uzbekistan jointly unveiled the new book. Jiang and others presented copies of the book to the main guests from Uzbekistan. A seminar was then held on topics related to human rights.

The Uzbek edition of "Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights" is the 13th foreign-language edition of the book, jointly translated and published by China's Foreign Languages Press and an Uzbek publishing house.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)