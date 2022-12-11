Chinese vice premier meets Uzbek PM

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua meets with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Guodong)

TASHKENT, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua met with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov on Friday here in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Hu requested Aripov to convey Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and briefed Aripov on the major achievements and far-reaching significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The two heads of state have met twice this year and reached broad consensus on deepening bilateral cooperation, charting the course for the development of the China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership, Hu said.

China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and share development opportunities, he said.

China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to implement the vision of a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future, increase firm support for each other, strengthen the docking of development strategies between the two countries, expand bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation, make solid progress in building connectivity, improve the Eurasian transcontinental transport corridors, further enhance energy cooperation and tap the potential of agricultural cooperation, Hu added.

For his part, Aripov said the friendly relationship of mutual trust established by the two heads of state has played a vital role in promoting mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.

Uzbekistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in such fields as trade, investment, transportation, energy, infrastructure, culture as well as people-to-people and local-to-local exchanges, and advance the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and other connectivity projects to benefit people in the two countries and the region.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Jamshid Khodjayev attended the talks.

On the same day, Hu also met with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Jamshid Kuchkarov, exchanging views on cooperation in poverty reduction and other fields.

