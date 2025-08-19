China, India agree to maintain momentum of bilateral ties

NEW DELHI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and India on Monday agreed to maintain momentum of bilateral ties.

The consensus came from talks between visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that in today's world, the changing situation is evolving rapidly, unilateral bullying practices are rampant, and free trade and the international order face severe challenges.

Wang said as the United Nations marks its 80th anniversary, humanity has reached a critical crossroads determining the future direction of the world.

As the two largest developing countries with a combined population of more than 2.8 billion, China and India should demonstrate a sense of global responsibility, act as major powers, set an example for developing countries in pursuit of strength through unity, and contribute to promoting world multipolarization and democratization of international relations, he said.

He said both sides have been implementing consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, gradually resuming exchanges and dialogue at all levels, maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas, and enabling Indian pilgrims to resume their pilgrimages to sacred mountains and lakes in China's Xizang.

China-India relations are showing a positive trend toward returning to cooperation, Wang said.

He noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India, lessons could be learned from the past, and it is imperative for the two sides to have correct strategic perceptions, view each other as partners and opportunities rather than rivals or threats, and invest their valuable resources in development and revitalization.

The two countries should explore right ways for neighboring major countries to coexist with mutual respect and trust, pursue common development and achieve win-win cooperation, he said.

Wang emphasized that China is willing to uphold the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work together with neighboring countries, including India, to jointly build a peaceful, secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly home.

He said China and India should remain confident, move in the same direction, remove barriers, expand cooperation, and consolidate the improvement momentum of bilateral relations, so that revitalization processes of the two great eastern civilizations can be mutually beneficial, providing certainty and stability to Asia and the world at large.

Jaishankar said that under the joint guidance of leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have moved from the bottom and are continuously improving and developing, adding exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in all fields are moving toward normalization.

He expressed gratitude to China for facilitating Indian pilgrims' visits to sacred mountains and lakes in China's Xizang, saying that improving strategic perceptions is of great importance, and as the two largest developing countries, India and China adhere to multilateralism and are committed to promoting a fair and balanced multipolar world.

The two countries should also jointly maintain the stability of the world economy, he said.

Stable, cooperative and forward-looking bilateral ties serve the interests of both countries, he said.

He reaffirmed that Taiwan is a part of China.

He said India is willing to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen political mutual trust with China, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in economic and trade fields, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility in border areas.

He said that India fully supports China in hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tianjin summit, and is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in multilateral mechanisms such as the BRICS.

During the talks, they also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

