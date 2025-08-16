Drone Sports Drone Racing at World Games

Xinhua) 14:23, August 16, 2025

Kwan Chun Yan of China's Hong Kong competes during the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A drone is seen during the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Huang Yueqi of China prepares before the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

He Yutong of China competes during the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

He Yutong of China competes during the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Li Tianxing (2nd L) of China, Kwan Chun Yan (4th L) of China's Hong Kong and Huang Yueqi (4th R) of China compete during the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

