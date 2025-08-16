Drone Sports Drone Racing at World Games
Kwan Chun Yan of China's Hong Kong competes during the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
A drone is seen during the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Huang Yueqi of China prepares before the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
He Yutong of China competes during the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
He Yutong of China competes during the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Li Tianxing (2nd L) of China, Kwan Chun Yan (4th L) of China's Hong Kong and Huang Yueqi (4th R) of China compete during the Drone Sports Drone Racing at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese post-2000s enthusiast designs first-person view drone, breaks Guinness World Record
- China New Growth: Strong standards strengthen safety, efficiency of China's civil drone industry
- Drone show dots city skyline
- 3,000 drones light up football halftime
- 3D digital maps, drones enable farmers in China to feel at ease during busy farming season
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.