China's Yangtze River Delta posts 5.4 pct foreign trade growth in first 7 months

Xinhua) 10:10, August 16, 2025

SHANGHAI, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The total foreign trade value of the Yangtze River Delta in east China reached 9.59 trillion yuan (about 1.34 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of 2025, up 5.4 percent year on year, official data showed.

During the period, the economic powerhouse region's trade value accounted for 37.3 percent of the country's total, according to Shanghai Customs.

The region's trade growth was 1.9 percentage points higher than the national average of 3.5 percent during the period.

The region's exports of mechanical and electrical products reached 3.64 trillion yuan in the first seven months, up 9.4 percent year on year. The export values of electric vehicles, high-end equipment and integrated circuits increased 43.9 percent, 10.2 percent and 20.1 percent, respectively.

On the import side, the value of imported medical instruments and equipment rose 10.1 percent.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was the Yangtze River Delta's largest trading partner during the period, with trade volume increasing 17.5 percent year on year to 1.51 trillion yuan.

The region's foreign trade value stemming from trade with Belt and Road partner countries reached 4.77 trillion yuan, up 10.3 percent.

Private enterprises continued to serve as a key engine of the region's foreign trade growth, with their trade volume climbing 9.5 percent to 5.35 trillion yuan, accounting for 55.8 percent of the region's total.

