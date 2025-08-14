China rolls out 1.15 bln yuan for disaster prevention in agricultural production

Xinhua) 08:29, August 14, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 1.15 billion yuan (about 162 million U.S. dollars) to support agricultural disaster prevention and mitigation in major grain-producing regions, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

The fund from the central budget will back 13 major grain-producing provincial-level regions in implementing spraying technologies during autumn grain production to better prevent disasters, mitigate risks and stabilize yields.

The fund will subsidize the spraying of plant growth regulators, foliar fertilizers, fungicides and insecticides on autumn crops such as corn, soybeans and rice -- to help ensure a bumper harvest this year.

