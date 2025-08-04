China's "grain barn" sees crops enter ripening stage

Xinhua) 10:24, August 04, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows corns under the starry sky in Tangyuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows fruits under the starry sky in Dayushu Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows green beans in a field under the starry sky in Lianjiangkou Town of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on July 31, 2025 shows a paddy field under the starry sky in Shangjieji Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows a wheat field under the starry sky in Chang'an Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows watermelons in a field under the starry sky in Shangjieji Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows ground cherries under the starry sky in Jixian County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows apples under the starry sky in Tangyuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows a paddy field under the starry sky in Yanshan Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a paddy field under the starry sky in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows chillies in a field under the starry sky in Lianjiangkou Town of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows plums under the starry sky in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a watermelon in a field under the starry sky in Shangjieji Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows a wheat field under the starry sky in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a sunflower under the starry sky in Dayushu Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows crabapples under the starry sky in Jixiang Town of Tangyuan County, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows raspberries under the starry sky on the outskirt of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows eggplants in a field under the starry sky in Lianjiangkou Town of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a watermelon field under the starry sky in Shangjieji Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)