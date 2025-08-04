China's "grain barn" sees crops enter ripening stage
This photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows corns under the starry sky in Tangyuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows fruits under the starry sky in Dayushu Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows green beans in a field under the starry sky in Lianjiangkou Town of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)
This stack composite photo taken on July 31, 2025 shows a paddy field under the starry sky in Shangjieji Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows a wheat field under the starry sky in Chang'an Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows watermelons in a field under the starry sky in Shangjieji Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows ground cherries under the starry sky in Jixian County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows apples under the starry sky in Tangyuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows a paddy field under the starry sky in Yanshan Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a paddy field under the starry sky in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows chillies in a field under the starry sky in Lianjiangkou Town of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows plums under the starry sky in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a watermelon in a field under the starry sky in Shangjieji Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows a wheat field under the starry sky in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a sunflower under the starry sky in Dayushu Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows crabapples under the starry sky in Jixiang Town of Tangyuan County, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows raspberries under the starry sky on the outskirt of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows eggplants in a field under the starry sky in Lianjiangkou Town of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)
This stack composite photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a watermelon field under the starry sky in Shangjieji Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, a major agricultural producer dubbed "China's grain barn," have seen its crops enter the ripening stage recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
