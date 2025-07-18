China expects bumper grain harvest

Xinhua) 10:18, July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's grain production is on solid footing this year, with nearly 60 percent of early-season rice already harvested and projections indicating a bumper crop, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Thursday.

The acreage of autumn grain is expected to rise slightly this year, with crops generally in good condition, said the ministry, attributing the good crop conditions of autumn grain to the adoption of more advanced farming practices and favorable weather.

Autumn grain accounts for around 75 percent of China's annual grain output, making it the key to achieving this year's production target of around 700 million tonnes, said the ministry.

China achieved a bumper summer grain harvest this year despite severe droughts in some regions. The national output reached about 149.74 million tonnes, marking the second-highest yield on record after last year and providing a solid foundation for stable annual grain production.

