China welcomes Indian PM Modi to China for SCO Tianjin Summit: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:10, August 09, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes Indian Prime Minister Modi to China for the Tianjin summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

According to Indian media reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China upon invitation on Aug. 31 and attend the SCO Tianjin Summit.

When asked to comment on related reports, Guo said that China will host the SCO Summit in Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 this year, and that leaders of over 20 countries including all member states of the SCO and heads of 10 international organizations will attend relevant events.

"The SCO Tianjin Summit will be the largest summit in scale since the establishment of the SCO," Guo noted.

"China welcomes Prime Minister Modi to China for the SCO Tianjin Summit. We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results, and the SCO will enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness," said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)