Highlights of WTT Champions Yokohama 2025
Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Chen Yuanyu of China at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Chen Yuanyu (R) of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Chen Yuanyu of China at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Chen Yuanyu of China at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Chen Yuanyu of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Chen Yuanyu of China at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Chen Yuanyu of China at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Wang Chuqin (R) of China returns the ball during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Chen Yuanyu of China at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Shi Xunyao serves during the women's singles round of 32 match between Shi Xunyao of China and Hana Goda of Egypt at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Hana Goda (R) returns the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match between Shi Xunyao of China and Hana Goda of Egypt at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Shi Xunyao celebrates scoring during the women's singles round of 32 match between Shi Xunyao of China and Hana Goda of Egypt at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Wang Yidi returns the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Yidi of China and Sabine Winter of Germany at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Sabine Winter serves during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Yidi of China and Sabine Winter of Germany at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Wang Yidi serves during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Yidi of China and Sabine Winter of Germany at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)
Photos
