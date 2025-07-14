Home>>
Wang Chuqin wins men's singles gold at WTT US Smash
(Xinhua) 14:30, July 14, 2025
WASHINGTON, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China's world champion Wang Chuqin swept Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto in four sets over 35 minutes, winning the men's singles title at the US Smash in Las Vegas on Sunday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.