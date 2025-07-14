Zhu Yuling wins women's singles gold at WTT US Smash

Xinhua) 14:24, July 14, 2025

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhu Yuling of Macao, China, edged out China's Chen Yi 4-2 over 56 minutes as the former World Cup winner and associate professor at Tianjin University claimed the women's singles gold medal at the WTT US Smash in Las Vegas on Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)