China sweeps women's singles at TT worlds

Xinhua) 09:58, May 26, 2025

Sun Yingsha celebrates scoring during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

DOHA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Sun Yingsha disposed of Japan's Mima Ito in straight sets in the women's singles semifinals on Saturday to confirm a clean sweep of the event's medals for China at the World Table Tennis Championships.

Having beaten the eighth seed 11-7, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4, the world No. 1 will take on either Wang Manyu or Chen Xingtong in an all-Chinese final on Sunday.

"I had perfect execution of strategy for this game," said Sun.

Sun added that she anticipated a "very tough" final, saying she would try to pull off her best game.

"Every time I met her, Sun quickened her pace. She is so fast and her topspin strike is so potent," said Ito.

Sun will play with Wang Chuqin in the mixed doubles final against Japan's Maharu Yoshimura and Satsuki Odo later in the day.

Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sun Yingsha (L) hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Sun Yingsha (L) serves during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sun Yingsha reacts during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sun Yingsha (Front) reacts during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sun Yingsha (L) serves during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sun Yingsha serves during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sun Yingsha (L) hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Sun Yingsha (L) of China and Ito Mima of Japan shake hands after their women's singles semifinal at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Ito Mima (L) serves during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sun Yingsha (L) reacts after winning the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sun Yingsha reacts during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima of Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

