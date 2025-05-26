Wang/Kuai win women's doubles at TT worlds

Xinhua) 08:32, May 26, 2025

Gold medalists Wang Manyu (R)/Kuai Man of China react during the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles event at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

DOHA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Manyu and Kuai Man beat Austria's Sofia Polcanova and Romania's Bernadette Szocs in straight sets to win the women's doubles final at the World Table Tennis Championships on Sunday.

Firmly taking control, the Chinese pair triumphed 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 over 21 minutes.

South Korea's Shin Yubin/Ryu Hanna and Japan's Miwa Harimoto/Miyuu Kihara took bronze medals.

Wang Manyu (R)/Kuai Man (L) celebrate with coach Ma Lin after winning the women's doubles final between Sofia Polcanova (Austria)/Bernadette Szocs (Romania) and Wang Manyu/Kuai Man of China at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Manyu/Kuai Man (L) celebrate scoring during the women's doubles final between Sofia Polcanova (Austria)/Bernadette Szocs (Romania) and Wang Manyu/Kuai Man of China at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Wang Manyu/Kuai Man (L) compete during the women's doubles final between Sofia Polcanova (Austria)/Bernadette Szocs (Romania) and Wang Manyu/Kuai Man of China at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Manyu (R)/Kuai Man compete during the women's doubles final between Sofia Polcanova (Austria)/Bernadette Szocs (Romania) and Wang Manyu/Kuai Man of China at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/He Zhangshan)

Wang Manyu (R)/Kuai Man compete during the women's doubles final between Sofia Polcanova (Austria)/Bernadette Szocs (Romania) and Wang Manyu/Kuai Man of China at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Coach Ma Lin reacts during the women's doubles final between Sofia Polcanova (Austria)/Bernadette Szocs (Romania) and Wang Manyu/Kuai Man of China at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Manyu (R)/Kuai Man compete during the women's doubles final between Sofia Polcanova (Austria)/Bernadette Szocs (Romania) and Wang Manyu/Kuai Man of China at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sofia Polcanova (L)/Bernadette Szocs compete during the women's doubles final between Sofia Polcanova (Austria)/Bernadette Szocs (Romania) and Wang Manyu/Kuai Man of China at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Medalists take selfies during the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles event at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

