Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at TT worlds
(Xinhua) 11:03, May 23, 2025
DOHA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's table tennis team will not repeat its gold-medal sweep from the Paris Olympics, as third-seeded Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Shidong were eliminated from the men's doubles at the World Championships here on Thursday.
The sixth-seeded pair from Chinese Taipei, Kao Cheng-Jui and Lin Yun-Ju, defeated Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong 11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8. Lin/Lin struggled to find rhythm and showed limited creativity throughout the match.
Earlier in the tournament, Kao/Lin had also knocked out China's Liang Jingkun/Huang Youzheng with a 3-1 win in the second round.
It marks the first time since 1975 that China has failed to reach the semifinals of the men's doubles event at the World Championships.
