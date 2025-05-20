Highlights of ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025

Xinhua) 09:23, May 20, 2025

Lin Shidong (R)/Kuai Man of China compete against Simon Gauzy/Prithika Pavade of France during the mixed doubles round of 32 match at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Shi Xunyao serves during the women's singles round of 64 match between Shi Xunyao of China and Andrea Todorovic of Serbia at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Shi Xunyao hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Shi Xunyao of China and Andrea Todorovic of Serbia at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Simon Gauzy/Prithika Pavade (L) of France compete against Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China during the mixed doubles round of 32 match at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Lin Shidong (C)/Kuai Man (R) of China listen to their coach Xiao Zhan during the mixed doubles round of 32 match against Simon Gauzy/Prithika Pavade of France at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

