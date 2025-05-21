In pics: ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025

Xinhua) 10:04, May 21, 2025

Chen Xingtong (top) hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Chen Xingtong of China and Annett Kaufmann of Germany at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Xingtong (L) hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Chen Xingtong of China and Annett Kaufmann of Germany at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Xingtong (top) hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Chen Xingtong of China and Annett Kaufmann of Germany at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Annett Kaufmann celebrates scoring during the women's singles round of 64 match between Chen Xingtong of China and Annett Kaufmann of Germany at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Annett Kaufmann celebrates scoring during the women's singles round of 64 match between Chen Xingtong of China and Annett Kaufmann of Germany at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Robert Gardos (R)/Sofia Polcanova compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and Robert Gardos/Sofia Polcanova of Austria at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Lin Shidong (R)/Kuai Man compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and Robert Gardos/Sofia Polcanova of Austria at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Robert Gardos/Sofia Polcanova (R) compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and Robert Gardos/Sofia Polcanova of Austria at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

