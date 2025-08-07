Men's singles round of 32 match at WTT Champions Yokohama 2025: China's Xue Fei vs. Sweden's Anton Kallberg

Xinhua) 15:08, August 07, 2025

Xue Fei (R) of China returns the ball during the men's singles round of 32 match between Xue Fei of China and Anton Kallberg of Sweden at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)

Xue Fei of China serves during the men's singles round of 32 match between Xue Fei of China and Anton Kallberg of Sweden at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)

Xue Fei of China returns the ball during the men's singles round of 32 match between Xue Fei of China and Anton Kallberg of Sweden at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)

Anton Kallberg of Sweden serves during the men's singles round of 32 match between Xue Fei of China and Anton Kallberg of Sweden at the WTT Champions Yokohama 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)

