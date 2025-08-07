China stresses right to peaceful uses while pursuing non-proliferation of WMDs

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday stressed the need to safeguard the right to peaceful uses while pursuing the goal of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

All countries have the legitimate right to benefit from scientific and technological advancements, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

In the pursuit of non-proliferation objectives, the international community must commit to lifting restrictions on developing countries' peaceful uses and fostering international cooperation in this area, Geng told a Security Council meeting on non-proliferation of WMDs.

"Non-proliferation is an issue of global security governance that demands global solutions rooted in multilateralism and broad international engagement," said Geng.

"The international community must uphold a security concept that is common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable, creating a favorable regional and international security environment, accommodating the legitimate security concerns of all countries, eliminating the underlying drivers of proliferation, and achieving shared security," he said.

China firmly opposes the proliferation of WMDs and attaches great importance to the global non-proliferation regime and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1540 on the non-proliferation of WMDs, Geng said, adding that China has strictly fulfilled its international obligations while actively advancing international cooperation in this area.

China will continue to work with all parties to effectively implement Resolution 1540, enhance the international non-proliferation system, strengthen global non-proliferation governance, and contribute vigorously to the maintenance of international peace and security, he added.

