Chinese brands increasingly popular among Singaporean consumers: survey

Xinhua) 13:16, August 04, 2025

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese brands are gaining growing favor among Singaporean consumers across a range of categories, according to a recent survey conducted by Singapore-based market research firm Blackbox.

The survey, which polled over 1,500 adults, found that Singaporeans now prefer Chinese brands over American ones in several key sectors. In motor vehicles, 34 percent of respondents favored Chinese brands, compared to 28 percent for American brands. In groceries, the figures were 36 percent versus 32 percent.

For household appliances, Chinese brands led with 39 percent compared to 30 percent for American ones. In lifestyle experiences, the preference stood at 38 percent to 31 percent, and for snacks and convenience food, 37 percent chose Chinese brands while 32 percent preferred American ones.

"This is far from just a pricing story," Blackbox said, noting that Chinese brands are no longer seen merely as low-cost alternatives, but as credible, competitive, and increasingly design-forward players in their own right.

One telling example is that in the first four months of 2025, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD dethroned longtime market leader Toyota to become Singapore's best-selling car brand, a "symbolic breakthrough for Chinese brands in general," said Blackbox.

The survey also reflected shifting attitudes toward American products. Due in part to tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, 50 percent of male respondents and 38 percent of female respondents indicated that they plan to reduce spending on U.S. goods.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)