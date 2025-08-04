Interview: China's economy demonstrates strong resilience amid global uncertainties, says British expert

LONDON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's economy has proven how resilient it is amid global uncertainties triggered by tariff disputes, geopolitical tension and supply chain disruptions, said Steven Lynch, director of international trade at the British Chambers of Commerce.

China's economy grew 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025. Its industrial output increased by 6.4 percent compared to the same period last year, with equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing sectors posting rapid growth.

Lynch described these figures as "undeniably impressive," noting they all point to an economy that remains dynamic and strategically driven.

"What's striking, and often missed in Western commentary, is just how resilient China has proven to be in the face of external shocks," he told Xinhua recently.

"Whether it's the fallout from U.S. tariffs, global supply chain disruptions, or rising geopolitical tension, China has shown a remarkable ability to absorb pressure and adapt," Lynch said, adding that the country has consistently demonstrated an ability to withstand global turbulence.

In the first half of this year, China accelerated its push for green industrial development, with the output of eco-friendly products posting robust growth while new energy vehicle production alone jumped 41.4 percent year-on-year.

China is leading huge parts of the world in sectors such as electric vehicles, and is doubling down on areas including artificial intelligence and green infrastructure, Lynch noted.

"If in many ways you want to go green, you need to work with China," he said, highlighting the country's pivotal role in global supply chains, particularly in the fields related to sustainability and clean energy.

Faced with increasing geopolitical fragmentation, some economies turned inward and built walls. China continued to expand opening-up and cooperate with other countries.

Lynch believed that British businesses need to reshape how they think about China, "not just as a bilateral trading partner, but as a node in a much broader web of trade, capital and influence."

He also noted that China's opening-up moves, such as establishing new free trade zones, facilitating cross-border data flow and further encouraging foreign investment, provide foreign businesses with opportunities in the fields of finance, digital economy and green development.

Eyeing more cooperation between Britain and China, Lynch said the European country should focus on sectors where China's reform agenda aligns with Britain's own strength, including green technology, healthcare, digital infrastructure and supply chain resilience.

