State Council executive meeting calls for good economic work in H2

Xinhua) 08:06, August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- A State Council executive meeting on Thursday called for consolidating and boosting the momentum of economic recovery in the second half of the year.

The meeting, presided over by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, studied and implemented the guiding principles of an important speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the current economic situation and arrangements for economic work in the second half of 2025.

The meeting emphasized the need to develop a good understanding of the CPC Central Committee's scientific judgment of the economic situation, and to further enhance the sense of mission and responsibility in doing good economic work in the second half.

Targeting annual development goals and tasks, more efforts should be made to boost the effectiveness of macro policies, stimulate the endogenous power of economic development, and better coordinate development and security, the meeting said.

It also reviewed and approved a document on boosting the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence, arranged the implementation of interest subsidy policies for personal consumption loans and lending for service sector business entities, and discussed and approved in principle a draft law on the protection and quality improvement of arable land.

