China's top financial regulator pledges strengthened support for economic growth

Xinhua) 13:35, July 19, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top financial regulator on Friday pledged strengthened support for economic growth and the achievement of the country's full-year economic and social development goals in 2025.

In a statement on its website, the National Financial Regulatory Administration said that it will enhance financial support for high-quality urban development and the implementation of consumption-boosting initiatives.

Measures will also be taken to boost support for effective investment and financing, improve financial services to stabilize businesses and foreign trade, and step up support for the development of new quality productive forces, according to the statement.

The administration called for the coordination of work to guard against risks, strengthen regulation and promote high-quality development, and the prevention and defusion of risks in key sectors.

