Children take part in diverse activities during summer vocation across China

Xinhua) 08:30, August 04, 2025

Children and parents visit the Qingzhou Museum in Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

Children interact with a robot dog at an AI robot exhibition in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 3, 2025. (Photo by Liu Zhifeng/Xinhua)

A child interacts with an installation at a science and technology museum in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

Children visit a science and technology museum in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mingxiang/Xinhua)

A parent and her child read at a library in Haikou, south China Hainan Province, Aug. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Children participate in a cooking contest in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 3, 2025. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Children visit the Tengzhou Museum in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 3, 2025. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

A child views a telescope at Zhejiang Museum of Natural History in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Pan Xuekang/Xinhua)

A child reads at a library in Haikou, south China Hainan Province, Aug. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A child reads at a book store in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

